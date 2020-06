Jeni Diprizio knocked out the Leukemia & Lymphoma Big Virtual Climb to help raise awareness and funds for those types of cancers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In May of 2018...Jeni was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer.

She went through extreme treatment for several months, but never gave up hope.

Today, Jeni is in remission and decided to join other cancer survivors. She and several friends took more than 88-hundred steps to replicate the climb to the top of San Francisco's iconic Saleforce Tower.

Congratulations Jeni!