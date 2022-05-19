Peddle away! Friday is Bike to Work Day in Memphis

The day will feature breakfast stations, bike trains and a Happy Hour event at Wiseacre Brewing Company on Broad Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a three-year hiatus, Bike to Work Day is back in Memphis.

Bike to Work Week is a campaign that celebrates bicycling as a healthy commuting option while promoting public awareness of safety and environmental benefits. The week also helps raise awareness of the rules of the road for drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

The day will feature breakfast stations, bike trains and a Happy Hour event at Wiseacre Brewing Company on Broad Avenue.

According to a release, breakfast stations include coffee, doughnuts, pastries, sandwiches, fruit and will be open from 7 – 9 a.m. to fuel bikers on their morning commute. Bike trains are group bicycle rides with a predetermined route, starting point and stops along the way.

There will be two morning bike trains from the end of the Greenline at Tillman Street to Downtown and Cooper Young to Downtown, as well as an evening bike train from Downtown to the Happy Hour at Wiseacre.

Registered participants can enjoy 20% off their beer tabs for the duration of the Happy Hour.