Blood shortage continues: Red Cross needs donors now

A thousand blood donations needed daily to prevent further delays in patient care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). More information and details are available here. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, click here.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit the Red Cross website, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16-31

Shelby County, Tennessee:

Bartlett

6/21/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Saint Francis Hospital, 2986 Kate Bond Road

Collierville

6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Highpoint Church, 1035 E. Winchester Blvd.

Memphis

6/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mid-South Red Cross, 1399 Madison Ave., 6/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mid-South Red Cross, 1399 Madison Ave., 6/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mid-South Red Cross, 1399 Madison Ave.

DeSoto County, Mississippi:

Southaven