Blue & Green Day Mid-South aims to bring awareness to organ & tissue donation

The Mid-South Transplant Foundation says many Mid-South landmarks & businesses will shine blue & green lights Friday, April 16th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Transplant Foundation (MSTF) is bringing awareness of the need for organ and tissue donation through Blue & Green Day Mid-South, part of National Donate Life America’s month-long campaign. On Friday, April 16, MSTF and community partners are turning Memphis and the Mid-South Blue and Green to highlight more than 4,000 Mid-Southerners waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

Some of the community partners who will have Blue & Green lights shining include the Memphis International Airport (parking garage), Methodist University Hospital (1265 Union), LeBonheur Children’s Hospital (top of the building), ACE Hardware in Oakland, TN, Christian Brothers University (Tower), The Orpheum (marquee). Other partners are decorating their offices, encouraging their employees to wear Blue & Green, posting signage and balloons, etc. Some of these include but are not limited to: Brown Missionary Baptist Church (Southaven, MS), Partners Bank (Helena, AR), Armor Bank (Forrest City, AR), Mississippi Roses chapter of the LINKS, Inc, Brighton High School HOSA chapter (Brighton, TN), Memphis Theological Seminary, Express Courier, etc.

Blue & Green Day Mid-South will conclude with the ‘Mighty Lights’ lit in Blue and Green on the cables of the Big River Crossing and the Hernando de Soto Bridges in downtown Memphis.

Due to COVID-19, Blue & Green Day Mid-South will be celebrated virtually and there are many ways to safely participate. Visit www.MidSouthTransplant.org and click on Blue & Green day tab for ideas.

Individuals and companies can light their building, fountain, home, wear blue & green, make a blue and green food item, decorate their car or pet -– the possibilities are endless. Coloring sheets, web banners, social media frames and more are available on the website too. It’s easy and free – just register so your participation can be counted and recognized. Take pictures and post them to social media using #BGDayMidSouth to show you’re participating and for a chance to win prizes.

Mid-South Transplant Foundation is committed to their mission and continues working every day to saving or improving the quality of lives for people in need of transplants, while also ensuring donors’ end-of-life wishes are fulfilled.

According to Kim Van Frank, Executive Director, Mid-South Transplant Foundation; “We’re proud to be able to continue our work saving and enhancing lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. We encourage everyone in the counties we serve in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi to participate and help raise awareness. We hope more people will register as organ and tissue donors so more lives can be saved.”