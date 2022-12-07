Blue Cross Blue Shield members may lose insurance coverage at Methodist Le Bonheur Hospitals | Here's why

According to the City of Memphis, Network S and Network P BCBS plans will not be accepted at several Methodist hospitals in the area if contract negotiations fail.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) who use Methodist Le Bonheur Hospitals for care may have issues with their insurance coverage at the start of the new year.

BCBS and Methodist Le Bonheur Hospitals are currently in negotiations with hopes to reach a new contract agreement, and if an agreement is not met by December 31, several BCBC insured customers could lose in-network coverage.

According to the City of Memphis, Network S and Network P BCBS plans will not be accepted at several Methodist hospitals in the area if negotiations fail.

Care at the following hospitals may be impacted.

Network S

Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center

Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center – Germantown

Network P

Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center

Methodist Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center – Germantown

Methodist Healthcare – University Hospital

Methodist Healthcare – North Hospital

Methodist Healthcare – South Hospital

Methodist Healthcare – Germantown Hospital

Methodist Healthcare – Olive Branch Hospital

The City of Memphis said if negotiations make a turn for the worst, BCBS will send out letters explaining customer options and insurance eligibility information for access to 90-day continued medical treatment at the in-network benefit level. Customers will be expected to apply for continued medical coverage by way of exception.

With possible interruptions in coverage, many patients at Methodist Le Bonheur Hospitals may be wondering how they will pay for pre-scheduled medical care and procedures and what payment options they will have access to if coverage by BCBS is lost.

Customers who are patients at Methodist Le Bonheur hospitals and who have BCBS can contact BCBST at 800.558.6213, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Methodist Le Bonheur released the following statement: