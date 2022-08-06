A fraternity event led to a life-saving impact a decade later: the power of becoming a bone marrow donor

Benjamin Orgel was a freshman at the University of Texas when he and his fraternity joined the bone marrow registry. A decade later, he was called to action.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A decade-old fraternity event is creating a lifelong impact. And now a Mid-South man is urging others to give the gift of life.

Benjamin Orgel was a freshman at the University of Texas eleven years ago when he and his fraternity joined the bone marrow registry.

Little did he know, more than a decade later he'd receive a phone call on his way his way home from work – a call that would save another’s life.

Orgel agreed to donate his bone marrow and went to the Blood and Marrow Transplant Center at Methodist University Hospital to figure out his next steps in the donation process.

“I hope other people take the time to swab. it's so easy. It takes two seconds and you can save a life without causing much pain to yourself,” said Orgel.

According to Methodist, Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) is used to treat patients with cancerous blood disorders such as leukemia and multiple myeloma. It uses healthy cells from bone marrow or the bloodstream to help rebuild a healthy blood supply.