Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

978 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported in Shelby County

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 978 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 69,798 cases and 914 deaths on Sunday.

There has been 61,650 recoveries.

SCHD officials say so far 839,856 have been tested in Shelby County.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, January 3, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/t0ksN7jw8w — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) January 3, 2021

Shelby County health officials also state in their Sunday update that they are still vaccinating those in the priority groups 1a1.

As of Sunday all appointments for the Saturday and Sunday drive-thru locations have been filled. There are no appointments available at this time.

Officials ask the public to avoid the Sycamore View and Lindenwood locations if they dont have an appointment.

The department says next week they will offer vaccinations in congregate settings. That includes long-term care facilitie, whose staff and residents are part of the 1a1 priority group.

The Shelby County Health Department will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to members of 1a1 priority groups by appointment only through the weekend. Please call 901-222-MASK (6275) for more information.#ContinueTheCourse #ShelbyTNHealth pic.twitter.com/sODm5CiBaY — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) January 3, 2021

4,165 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new deaths reported in Tennessee

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,165 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new deaths for a total of 608,297 cases and 7,025 deaths in the state.

Currently 3,176 have been hospitalized and 526,966 have recovered.

Authorities say as of Sunday, 5,658,641 have been tested in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 608,297 as of January 3, 2021 including 7,025 deaths, 3,176 current hospitalizations and 526,966 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 21.41%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/oclLPRAyiD — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 3, 2021

1,784 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,784 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths for a total of 222,061 cases and 4,871 deaths.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 15,023 cases.