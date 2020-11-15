Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 373 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 42,210 cases and 612 deaths in the county.

There have been 38,259 recoveries.

So far 604,222 have been tested in Shelby County.

The Tennessee Department of Helath reports 5,817 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths for a total of 310,937 cases and 3,893 deaths in the state.

There have been 1,785 hospitalizations and 270,091 recoveries.

Currently 4,078,750 have been tested in Tennessee.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 969 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 134,309 cases and 3,543 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report 8,857 cases.