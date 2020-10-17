x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

10:00 a.m. – The Shelby County Health Department reports 49 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 34,009 cases and 548 deaths in the county.

There have been 31,752 recoveries.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.  

2:00 p.m.- The Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,646 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths for a total of 226,139 cases and 32 deaths in the state.

Currently, officials say there are 1,166 hospitalizations, 203,586 recovered and 3,294,056 have been tested in the state.

Find the full breakdown from the Tennessee Department of Health HERE.  

11:00 a.m. – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 751 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths for a total of 110,006 cases and 3,171 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report a total 6,495 cases.

Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.  

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 97,539 COVID-19 cases and 1,665 deaths in the state.

Currently 87,256 have recovered.

Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials reports a total of 2,117 COVID-19 cases.

Find a full breakdown from the Arkansas Department of Health HERE.

Credit: ADH
Arkansas COVID-19 cases and statistics for Saturday October 17, 2020

