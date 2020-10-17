Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

10:00 a.m. – The Shelby County Health Department reports 49 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 34,009 cases and 548 deaths in the county.

There have been 31,752 recoveries.

2:00 p.m.- The Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,646 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths for a total of 226,139 cases and 32 deaths in the state.

Currently, officials say there are 1,166 hospitalizations, 203,586 recovered and 3,294,056 have been tested in the state.

11:00 a.m. – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 751 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths for a total of 110,006 cases and 3,171 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report a total 6,495 cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 97,539 COVID-19 cases and 1,665 deaths in the state.

Currently 87,256 have recovered.