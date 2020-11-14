Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 354 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths for a total of 41,747 cases and 610 deaths in the county.

There have been 37,988 recoveries.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,662 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths for a total of 305,120 cases and 3,877 deaths in the state.

Currently there are 1,868 hospitalizations and 268,368 recoveries.

So far 4,033,354 have been tested in the state.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,370 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths for a total of 133,340 cases and 3,540 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County reports a total of 8,763 cases in their county.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,848 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths fpr a total of 132,166 cases and 2,159 deaths in the state.

Currently 812 have been hospitalized and 103,997 have recovered.

In Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials report a total of 2,719 cases in the county.