Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 930 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths for a total of 54,234 cases and 731 deaths in Saturday's report.

There has been 50,192 recoveries.

So far 720,247 have been tested in Shelby County, since the start of the pandemic.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, December 12, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/GmWiKl4rVK — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 12, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 2,665 new COVID-19 cases and 56 new deaths for a total of 177,947 cases and 4,180 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 11,694 cases.