Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 754 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths for a total of 60,141 cases and 804 deaths Saturday.

There has been 53,097 recoveries.

SCHD officials say 772,229 have been tested in Shelby County.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, December 19, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/Y8zQFyGlcA — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 19, 2020

The Mississippi Health Department reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths for a total of 192,111 cases and 4,390 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 12,853 Saturday afternoon.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,700 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 36 deaths, and 235 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 192,111, with 4,390 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/bA5o7UcbNU — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 19, 2020