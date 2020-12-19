Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
The Shelby County Health Department reports 754 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths for a total of 60,141 cases and 804 deaths Saturday.
There has been 53,097 recoveries.
SCHD officials say 772,229 have been tested in Shelby County.
The Mississippi Health Department reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases and 36 new deaths for a total of 192,111 cases and 4,390 deaths in the state.
DeSoto County health officials reported a total of 12,853 Saturday afternoon.
Local 24 News will update COVID reports from Tennessee and Arkansas when they become available.