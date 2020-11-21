x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Health

Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 185 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths for a total of 44,659 cases and 630 deaths in the county.

There has been 40,274 recoveries.

So far 630,581 have been tested in Shelby County.


Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.  

2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,355 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths for a total of 335,887 cases and 4,211 deaths in the state.

Currently, a total of 2,060 have been hospitalized and 291,819 recovered.

TN health officials report 4,243,912 have been tested in the state.


Find the full breakdown from the Tennessee Department of Health HERE. 

The Mississippi Department of Health reports a total of 1,972 new cases and 15 new deaths for a total of 142,401 cases and 3.657 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 9,358 COVID-19 cases in their county.


Find the full breakdown from the Mississippi State Department of Health HERE.

 