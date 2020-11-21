Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 185 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths for a total of 44,659 cases and 630 deaths in the county.
There has been 40,274 recoveries.
So far 630,581 have been tested in Shelby County.
2:00 p.m. - The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,355 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths for a total of 335,887 cases and 4,211 deaths in the state.
Currently, a total of 2,060 have been hospitalized and 291,819 recovered.
TN health officials report 4,243,912 have been tested in the state.
The Mississippi Department of Health reports a total of 1,972 new cases and 15 new deaths for a total of 142,401 cases and 3.657 deaths in the state.
DeSoto County health officials report a total of 9,358 COVID-19 cases in their county.