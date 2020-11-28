Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 519 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 47,215 cases and 659 deaths Saturday.

There have been 43,181 recoveries.

Currently 356,716 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 6,750 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths for a total of 363,466 cases and 4,541 deaths in the state.

There has been a total of 2,233 hospitalizations and 323,376 recoveries.

Currently 4,441,366 have been tested.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,553 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths for a total of 149,940 cases and 3,779 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 9,953 cases in their county.