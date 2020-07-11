Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 17 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total of 39,048 cases and 583 deaths in the county.

There have been 36,049 recoveries.

Currently 570,218 have been tested in Shelby County.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 5,071 new COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths for a total of 278,215 cases and 3,590 deaths in the state.

Officials report 1,514 hospitalizations and 249,162 recoveries.

There has been 3,819,604 tested in the state of Tennessee.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,031 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths for a total of 125,885 cases and 3,433 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County officials reported 8,108 cases in their county.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,278 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths for a total 120,828 cases and 2,068 deaths in the state.

Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials reported 2,549 COVID-19 cases.