Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
The Shelby County Health Department reports 453 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths for a total of 50,923 cases and 702 deaths in the county.
So far 46,788 has recovered.
As of Sunday, 689,660 has been tested in Shelby County.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,072 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths for a total of 400,594 cases and 4,943 deaths in the state.
Currently there are 2,504 hospitalizations and a reported 360,512 recoveries.
Sunday, a total of 4,656,261 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee.
The Mississippi Department of Health reports a total of 1,473 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths in the state.
DeSoto County health officials report a total of 10,942 COVID-19 cases.
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,542 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths for a total of 170,924 cases and 2,660 deaths in the state.
Currently 131,189 have recovered and 1,076 are hospitalized.
Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials have reported a total of 3,321 COVID-19 cases.