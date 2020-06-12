Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 453 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths for a total of 50,923 cases and 702 deaths in the county.

So far 46,788 has recovered.

As of Sunday, 689,660 has been tested in Shelby County.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, December 6, 2020.



For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/Mdk9yt7QcT — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) December 6, 2020

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,072 new COVID-19 cases and 38 new deaths for a total of 400,594 cases and 4,943 deaths in the state.

Currently there are 2,504 hospitalizations and a reported 360,512 recoveries.

Sunday, a total of 4,656,261 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 400,594 as of December 6, 2020 including 4,943 deaths, 2,504 current hospitalizations and 360,152 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 16.49% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/M2lcUnNtgG — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 6, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Health reports a total of 1,473 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 10,942 COVID-19 cases.

Today MSDH is reporting 1,473 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 12 deaths, and 202 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 164,931, with 3,961 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/QP8mlJ41AN pic.twitter.com/aX9xOctezd — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) December 6, 2020

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,542 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths for a total of 170,924 cases and 2,660 deaths in the state.

Currently 131,189 have recovered and 1,076 are hospitalized.

Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials have reported a total of 3,321 COVID-19 cases.