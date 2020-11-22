Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 509 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths for a total of 45,168 cases and 630 deaths in the county.

There have been 40,569 reported recovered Sunday.

Currently 634,868 have been tested in Shelby County.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 4,589 new COVID-19 cases and 55 new deaths for a total of 340,076 cases and 4,266 deaths.

Currently a total of 2,065 have been hospitalized and 294,231 have recovered.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 779 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths for a total of 143,180 cases abd 3,676 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 9,467 COVID cases in the county.