Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

The Shelby County Health Department reports 607 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total 47,822 cases and 659 deaths Sunday.

There are have been 43,708 recoveries.

So far, 663,727 have been tested in Shelby County.



Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, November 29, 2020.



The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,052 new COVID -19 cases and 13 new deaths for a total 366,518 cases and 4,554 deaths in the state.

Currently there are 2,197 hospitalizations and 325,993 recoviries.

As of Sunday, 4,460,108 have been tested in Tennessee.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 1,845 new cases and 27 deaths for a total 151,785 cases and 3,806 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 10,249 cases.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 1,221 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths for a total of 156,247 cases and 2,470 in the state.

There have been 1,030 hospitalized and 121,597 recoveries.

Crittenden County, Arkansas reports a total of 3,083 cases.