Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 376 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths for a total of 39,424 cases and 587 deaths in the county.

There have been 36,351 recoveries.

Currently 575,279 have been tested in Shelby County.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, November 8, 2020.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 3,636 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths for a total of 281,851 cases and 3,595 deaths in the state.

There have been 1,490 hospitalizations and 250,818 recoveries.

Right now, 3,855,628 have been tested in the state of Tennessee.

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 804 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths for a total of 126,689 cases and 3,443 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials reported 8,108 cases.