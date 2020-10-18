x
Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. 

Refresh often for new information. 

LIVE UPDATES

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 212 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 34,221 cases and 551 deaths in the county.

Currently SCHD officials say that 31,885 have recovered from the coronavirus.

So far 507,069 have been tested in Shelby County.

Find the full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.   

2:00 P.M. – The Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,605 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths for a total of 228,744 cases and 2,909 deaths in the state.

As of now, 1,000 have been hospitalized, 204,726 recovered and 3,329,487 have been tested.

Find the full breakdown from the Tennessee Department of Health HERE.   

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 99,066 COVID-19 cases and 1,704 deaths in the state.

Currently 88,450 have recovered from the coronavirus. Officials say 1,251,578 have been tested.

In Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials report 2,133 COVID-19 cases.

Credit: ADH
Arkansas COVID-19 statistics for Sunday October 18, 2020

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Health say they will resume their COVID-19 testing results on Monday.

