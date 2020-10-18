Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

10:00 a.m. - The Shelby County Health Department reports 212 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 34,221 cases and 551 deaths in the county.

Currently SCHD officials say that 31,885 have recovered from the coronavirus.

So far 507,069 have been tested in Shelby County.

2:00 P.M. – The Tennessee Department of Health reports 2,605 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths for a total of 228,744 cases and 2,909 deaths in the state.

As of now, 1,000 have been hospitalized, 204,726 recovered and 3,329,487 have been tested.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total of 99,066 COVID-19 cases and 1,704 deaths in the state.

Currently 88,450 have recovered from the coronavirus. Officials say 1,251,578 have been tested.

In Crittenden County, Arkansas health officials report 2,133 COVID-19 cases.