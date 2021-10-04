Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
155 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 155 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total of 92,374 cases and 1,585 deaths in the county.
89,589 have recovered from COVID-19 in Shelby County.
Currently 1,117,019 have been tested.
For more information from the Shelby County Health Department, click here.
238 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths reported in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 238 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths for a total of 307,332 cases and 7,095 deaths in the state.
Long-term care facilites report 15 outbreaks.
For more information from the Mississippi Department of Health, click here.