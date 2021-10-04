Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

155 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 155 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total of 92,374 cases and 1,585 deaths in the county.

89,589 have recovered from COVID-19 in Shelby County.

Currently 1,117,019 have been tested.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Saturday, APril 10, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/E0fASBNvWz — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) April 10, 2021

238 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 238 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths for a total of 307,332 cases and 7,095 deaths in the state.

Long-term care facilites report 15 outbreaks.

