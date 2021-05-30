Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

48 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 48 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 98,677 cases and 1,674 deaths on Sunday.

96,102 have recovered from COVID-19 in Shelby County. 1,217,754 have been tested.

Officials say a total of 273,612 have been fully vaccinated in the county.

