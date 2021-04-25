Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
LIVE UPDATES
119 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 119 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 94,703 cases and 1,613 deaths on Sunday
91,424 have recovered from COVID-19. Officials say 1,151,288 have tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.
Currently 304,327 have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
