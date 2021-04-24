Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

168 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 168 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total 94,584 cases and 1,610 deaths in Shelby County.

Currently 91,244 have recovered. 302,660 have taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

1,149,001 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County.

