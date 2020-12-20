Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page as they come in.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

The Shelby County Health Department reports 510 new COVID-19 CASES and 6 new deaths for a total of 60,651 cases and 810 deaths in Shelby County.

Officials report 53,669 recoveries.

As of Sunday, 774,034 have been tested in the county.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, December 20, 2020.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page.

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 9,689 new COVID-19 cases and 54 new deaths for a total of 519,687 cases and 6,071 deaths in the stae.

There has been 434,977 recoveries.

Currently 5,282,202 have been tested in the state.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 519,687 as of December 20, 2020 including 6,071 deaths, 2,789 current hospitalizations and 434,977 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 17.08%] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/D3rPIrDw4v — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 20, 2020

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 2,222 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths for a total 194,333 cases and 4,409 deaths in the state.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 13,081 cases.