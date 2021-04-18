Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

145 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 145 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 93,743 cases and 1,599 deaths on Sunday.

90,473 have recovered from COVID-19 in Shelby County.

Currently 1,135,648 have been tested in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.

Find a full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department

157 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 157 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 309,186 cases and 7,153 deaths in the state.

For more information from the Mississippi Department of Health

Today MSDH is reporting 157 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 0 deaths, and 19 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 309,186, with 7,153 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPQkuS pic.twitter.com/x9tiG1BaZj — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) April 18, 2021

45 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports 45 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total of 333,452 cases and 5,694 deaths in the state.

For more information from the Arkansas Department of Health