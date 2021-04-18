Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
145 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 145 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 93,743 cases and 1,599 deaths on Sunday.
90,473 have recovered from COVID-19 in Shelby County.
Currently 1,135,648 have been tested in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.
157 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths reported in Mississippi
The Mississippi Department of Health reports 157 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths for a total of 309,186 cases and 7,153 deaths in the state.
45 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death reported in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health reports 45 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total of 333,452 cases and 5,694 deaths in the state.
