Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

Refresh often for new information.

LIVE UPDATES

158 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 158 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total of 96,670 cases and 1,630 deaths on Sunday.

A total of 234,826 have been fully vaccinated in Shelby County.

To find a full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department, click here.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, May 9, 2021.

For more information, please visit https://t.co/kdHyTiLpjk for access to the #DataDashboard page. pic.twitter.com/VlNb23Ul0x — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) May 9, 2021