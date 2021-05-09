Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Refresh often for new information.
LIVE UPDATES
158 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death reported in Shelby County
The Shelby County Health Department reports 158 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total of 96,670 cases and 1,630 deaths on Sunday.
A total of 234,826 have been fully vaccinated in Shelby County.
