Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis & the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

93 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 93 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths for a total of 86,779 cases and 1,454 deaths in the county.

There has been 83,578 recoveries.

Currently 1,004,114 have been tested for COVID-19 in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic.

1,335 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths reported in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 1,335 new COVID-19 cases and 51 new deaths for a total of 764,008 cases and 11,115 deaths in the state.

There are currently 736,300 recoveries and 997 hospitalizations.

As of Saturday, 6,665,429 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state of Tennessee.

350 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 350 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths for a total of 290,242 cases and 6,553 deaths in the state.

Long term care facilities report an outbreak of 93 cases.

DeSoto County health officials report a total of 19,389 COVID-19 cases and 226 deaths since the pandemic started.

517 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reports a total 517 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths for a total 315,230 cases and 5,348 deaths in the state.

Authorities say there has been 605 hospitalizations. As 241,006 have recovered from COVID-19.

Currently 3,027,054 have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.