Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

99 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 99 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths for a total of 98,058 cases and 1,661 deaths on Saturday.

Authorities say 95,138 have recovered in Shelby County. 265,598 have been reported fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic 1,203,653 have been tested ford COVID-19 in Shelby County.

