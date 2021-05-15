Breaking down the latest COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

139 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 139 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death for a total of 97,393 cases and 1,638 deaths on Saturday.

Officials say that 94,310 have recovered from COVID-19 in Shelby County. 1,193,487 COVID test have been performed.

A total of 251,432 have been fully vaccinated in Memphis.

For a full breakdown from the Shelby County Health Department, click here.