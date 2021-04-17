Breaking down the latest in COVID-19 data in Memphis and the Mid-South

We will be monitoring Mid-South coronavirus numbers and will update this page frequently.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local 24 News continues to track the latest COVID-19 numbers in Memphis and the Mid-South. On this page you will find case information for Shelby County, as well as the states of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

LIVE UPDATES

169 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths reported in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department reports 169 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths for a total of 93,598 cases and 1,596 deaths on Saturday.

90,363 have recovered from COVID-19 in Shelby County.

So far 1,133,279 have been tested in the county since the start of the pandemic.

292 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths reported in Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Health reports 292 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths for a total of 309,029 cases and 7,153 deaths.

