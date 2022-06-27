Breaking the misconception: people of color do need adequate sun protection

African Americans are more often diagnosed in late stages of skin cancer compared to Caucasians, according to dermatologist Dr. Milton Moore.

Most know that the fairer the skin, the more likely it is that a person may get a sunburn. Still, it does turn out that protecting your skin is just as important for African Americans.

“It is important that we break this misconception that African Americans or people of color shouldn’t be wearing sunscreen daily,” San Antonio dermatologist Dr. Milton Moore said.

Moore tells his Black patients that they should get skin checks just as often as those with pale skin, especially when it comes to deadly Melanoma.

“[Melanoma] is very rare in the African American population,” Moore said. “It only accounts for 2 % of cancer in Black people altogether. They still can get melanoma, but actually Black patients get Melanoma in places that are not so much sun-exposed.”

African Americans are more often diagnosed in late stages of skin cancer compared to Caucasians, according to dermatologist Dr. Milton Moore. 52 % of patients diagnosed with melanoma in advanced stages are black patients, compared to just 16 percent being white.

“There’s this misconception that the risk of skin cancer is negligible,” Moore said. “It really does hinder the black population.”

Dr. Moore said another issue facing African Americans is the disparity in the Black population in access to care as well as African American dermatologists.

“Some people may feel like they want to see somebody who looks similar to them or who understands their skin,” Moore said. “Then also, without the professional learning and residency in training—depending on where you go to school—you may not see any Black patients, so things get misdiagnosed.”