Parents of late breast cancer patient create 'Keesha Warrior Princess' nonprofit in her honor

'Keesha Warrior Princess' aims to educate women 25-45 on the importance of personal breast exams to prevent terminal illness.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bob and Susan Furniss co-own Keesha Warrior Princess, a non-profit working to educate women in Memphis on self-breast exams and when to check in with an OBGYN on breast health. They started the organization following the death of their daughter after she was diagnosed with breast cancer at 30 years old.

“I was shocked because ... you don’t think of a thirty-year-old female having breast cancer,” Susan said.

But their 30-year-old daughter, Keesha, fought for four years before she passed away from the disease.

“All the things that a dad worries about, I had probably asked, but the one thing I did not ask her was ‘are you going to the gynecologist’ and ‘are you doing monthly breast exams’,” Bob said.

Now, her parents run their nonprofit to educate women 25-45 years old on how to do a self-breast exam, what to look for and when to go to the doctor.

They also partner with other organizations to relieve the cost of mammograms for those who can’t afford to see a doctor.

“The logo indicates our lead partner as being West Cancer Foundation,” Bob said. “We’ve done a couple of grants to their location because they have the wherewithal to provide mammograms and provide services to underserved communities in Memphis.”

These shower hangars are a main asset to their organization — showing women what to look for when performing a self-breast exam in both English and Spanish as well as when and what to report to your OBGYN.