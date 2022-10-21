Pink out your whip if you're a breast cancer survivor!| Baptist Women’s Health Center hosting Pink On Drive-thru Parade

Breast cancer survivors can decorate their cars and pink-out their rides and roll through the parade. Participants must register through email.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Baptist Women’s Health Center is celebrating breast cancer survivors with a Pink on Parade drive-thru Friday, Oct. 21.

The parade will be hosted in the parking lot at the Baptist Women’s Health Center located at 50 Humprheys Blvd. from 11 am to 1 pm.