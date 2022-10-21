Pink out your whip if you're a breast cancer survivor!| Baptist Women’s Health Center hosting Pink On Drive-thru Parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s Breast Cancer Awareness month, and Baptist Women’s Health Center is celebrating breast cancer survivors with a Pink on Parade drive-thru Friday, Oct. 21.
The health center said breast cancer survivors can decorate their cars and pink-out their rides and roll through the parade.
The parade will be hosted in the parking lot at the Baptist Women’s Health Center located at 50 Humprheys Blvd. from 11 am to 1 pm.
Breast cancer survivors who want to pink out their cars and participate in the parade can email Jennifer Coleman at Jennifer.Coleman@bmhcc.org to register.