Baptist is ending Breast Cancer Awareness month with something big

The Pink On Parade will be Friday, October 29th from 11am - 1pm.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Baptist Women's Health Center wants to celebrate and honor survivors. They will be holding a drive-thru celebration in the center's parking lot on Friday from 11am to 1pm.

Those wanting to participate are encouraged to wear pink and if any survivors want to drive in the parade, please email Jennifer.Coleman@bmhcc.org.

Baptist Women's Health Center is a full-service women’s health clinic that provides health care, education and resources to women to take control of their health and wellness. Since 2008, the Women’s Health Center has been nationally recognized as an American College of Radiology (ACR)-accredited center of excellence in mammograms, stereotactic biopsy and breast ultrasound — the first Center of Excellence in East Memphis.