Desoto County Sheriff's Department is patrolling pink

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and for the first time, the Desoto County Sheriff's Department has two of its patrol cars "pinked out."
They have a big pink stripe from front to back and the words "Sheriff and Desoto County" in bold pink letters.
"This is just a fun way to show awareness for breast cancer and we thought it would be a good idea just to show that we care about the people of our community and we wanted to honor them," said SGT Brooke Defore, Desoto County Sheriff's Department.
SGT Defore says this isn't only important because she is a women, but also because she has family members that are breast cancer survivors and this is a way she could pay homeage to them.