Desoto County Sheriff's Department is patrolling pink

For Breast Cancer Awareness month, two patrol cars are painted pink for October.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and for the first time, the Desoto County Sheriff's Department has two of its patrol cars "pinked out."

They have a big pink stripe from front to back and the words "Sheriff and Desoto County" in bold pink letters.

"This is just a fun way to show awareness for breast cancer and we thought it would be a good idea just to show that we care about the people of our community and we wanted to honor them," said SGT Brooke Defore, Desoto County Sheriff's Department.