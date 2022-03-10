Annual 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk' set for Oct. 16

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sea of pink will once again flood the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer patients.
The annual American Cancer Society "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk" will take place on Oct. 16. This walk starts at 3:30 p.m.
So far, the organization has raised over $100,000.
Back in April, there was a huge turnout for another breast cancer awareness event—the eighth annual Sista Strut breast cancer charity walk at the stadium.
Sista Strut’s goal is to raise awareness, especially in the African American community. It raises money for Sisters Network Memphis and STARRS, local breast cancer charities.
The past two years, the Sista Strut was held as a drive-thru event due to COVID-19 restrictions. Still, people gathered and made up for last time. Thousands hit the street for the walk through the Cooper-Young neighborhood.
The stadium itself underwent many changes recently. The stadium is in the heart of Midtown and includes 40 skyboxes, seven executive suites and a 175-person stadium club.
Simmons leaders announced their sponsorship plans this time last year.
“Although history would suggest the use of the original name, Memorial Stadium, the incredible support of Memphians in favor of using the word ‘Liberty’ in the name of the stadium has resulted in a new name for the stadium—Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons, in a statement. “The feedback we received, especially from veterans, was that ‘Liberty’ more broadly recognized the service and sacrifice of our veterans by remembering WHY they served so faithfully—to preserve our liberty.”