Annual 'Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk' set for Oct. 16

The walk starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A sea of pink will once again flood the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer patients.

The annual American Cancer Society "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk" will take place on Oct. 16. This walk starts at 3:30 p.m.

So far, the organization has raised over $100,000.

Back in April, there was a huge turnout for another breast cancer awareness event—the eighth annual Sista Strut breast cancer charity walk at the stadium.

Sista Strut’s goal is to raise awareness, especially in the African American community. It raises money for Sisters Network Memphis and STARRS, local breast cancer charities.

The past two years, the Sista Strut was held as a drive-thru event due to COVID-19 restrictions. Still, people gathered and made up for last time. Thousands hit the street for the walk through the Cooper-Young neighborhood.

