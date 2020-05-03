Pink Attic event kicks off Thursday, benefiting Susan G. Komen in the Mid-South

It's free to shop Friday - Sunday.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Carrefour Shopping Mall in Germantown is ‘pinked-out’ to raise money for breast cancer research and education.

It's all part of the first annual Pink Attic charity event. Donated items like furniture, rugs, and home décor are all up for sale during the 4-day event, which kicks off Thursday (March 5,2020) at 6:00 p.m.

“In our community especially, African American women die 70% more than Caucasian women from breast cancer. That is why we guarantee that anyone, whether you have insurance or not, is guaranteed that we can help you get a mammogram diagnostic in our community,” said Elaine Hare, CEO of Susan G. Komen Memphis-MidSouth-Mississippi.

The event continues Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and is free to attend those three days. (Tickets for Thursday night are $25.)