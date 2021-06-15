Cancer patients will get their own urgent care center later this year

St. Francis Healthcare and West Cancer Center are partnering to build a 5-thousand square foot center to help cancer patients who need urgent care.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — St. Francis Healthcare and West Cancer Center are opening a 5-thousand square foot center on the ground floor of St. Francis' East Memphis Hospital.

The 7-million dollar clinic will help keep immunocompromised cancer patients away from other people in the emergency room and will even have its own entrance.

"We are building a center of excellence in cancer care ultimate to become a hospital within a hospital. And any physician that has privileges here to practice is more than welcomed to see their patients here," says Sally Deitch, Group CEO of Tenet Health's Mid-South Group.

The facility will be available to any cancer patient looking for medical help.

Leaders say they believe the cancer urgent care center is the first of its kind for the Mid-South.