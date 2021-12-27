Cars line the street in Southwind for COVID testing following Christmas holiday

Poplar Healthcare saw a large line of people waiting to get COVID testing in Southwind Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — As many line up in stores to return Christmas gifts, a line for COVID testing is rivaling them.

After the Christmas holiday Memphians flocked to testing centers to make sure they haven’t caught COVID-19. Cars were packed down part of Hacks Cross at least a couple of blocks.

“We sat here probably for an hour and it wasn’t even moving,” said driver Karen Pfeiffer.

Poplar Healthcare offered COVID testing in Southwind Monday.

Toni Legette, who waited 2 hours for testing said she wanted, “To be safe. I’m around my grandmother also I want to make sure she don’t get anything.”

A person who works with the company says they’ve seen lines like this one whenever they’re a spike in COVID cases.

But for Pfeiffer, the long line was unexpected.

“Back quite a few months ago we came for testing and the line was nowhere near this long," she said. "It maybe took us an hour to get through, that’s what we were expecting, but surprise!”

One woman who waited in line for over an hour said she was concerned about her health after Christmas dinner.

“We had company and one of the people that came to our dinner tested positive and so everyone who was there is going out trying to get tested,” said

Drivers like Allen Burch, who stayed through the hours-long wait said it was worth it.

“I guess just to know, peace of mind,” Burch said.