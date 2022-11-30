New CDC healthcare grant could be a 'game changer' for Shelby County, health department says

“It’s really refreshing to see,” says Dr. Michelle Taylor, SCHD Director.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After what’s been a history of underinvestment in public health services compared to other agencies, a new grant has been called a "game changer" for the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD).

“It’s really refreshing to see,” says Dr. Michelle Taylor, SCHD Director.

The CDC is investing $3.2 billion to develop public health infrastructure across the country, including around $14 million over the next five years in Shelby County. SCHD says this will help recruit, retain and train the next generation of public health care workers.

“That WIC nurse that’s working in the clinic and wants to go from being LPN to maybe an RN, but wants to stay at the health department, they will be able to do that,” says Dr. Taylor.

The grant could help remove the financial barrier for employees to go back to school, get another degree, new training, and what they need to progress their career in the department.

SCHD says this could then potentially open the door for other opportunities for expanded services throughout Shelby County.

“We’ll be able to apply for additional money saying ‘Hey! We have the trained workforce to do this work, now we need the additional money to expand services," said Dr. Taylor. "For our underserved communities it means that we would be able to expand services at our satellite clinics, it means we can do more breast and cervical cancer screenings in some of these clinics."

One of the possibilities the department has been looking at has been expanding the primary care options Shelby County offers.

”We could get back in the business of primary care in some of our clinics as well," said Dr. Taylor. "I think in the last 10 to 15 years public health kind of moved away from primary care, particularly here in Shelby County. The only way we can get all of these services out to the county is to have a well-trained workforce."