CDC releases the latest guidance for this year's holiday season

The CDC is recommending spending the holidays virtually or outdoors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The CDC has released its latest guidance for celebrating the holidays safely this year. It recommends celebrating with loved ones virtually or in outdoor spaces where social distancing can work.

"Attending gatherings to celebrate events and holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19," the CDC said. "The safest way to celebrate is virtually, with people who live with you, or outside and at least 6 feet apart from others."

It's also recommends being fully vaccinated, wearing a mask during indoor celebrations, and avoid long-distance travel on airplanes, buses, or trains.

Cases from the recent surge of the Delta variant are diminishing in the Mid-South, but health officials fear there could be a spike following the holidays like last year.

While following the CDC guidelines can help save lives, it can be difficult facing isolation during the holiday season.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Dr. Mark Weiss said individuals' logic can differ about the risk of major family gatherings during a pandemic. He emphasized having conversations with your loved ones about how you can be together safely.

#COVID19 vaccines are working well to help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, & death. However, public health experts are starting to see reduced protection, especially in certain populations, against mild & moderate COVID-19 illness.



More: https://t.co/7ZbkDYko3v. pic.twitter.com/ayFvMQsGOd — CDC (@CDCgov) October 4, 2021

"Connecting with relatives and letting them know that we’re here, we love you, with FaceTime we can pass pictures of kids and grandchildren, so there are a lot of ways that can be very helpful," Weiss said.

The holidays can be a lonely time, especially during a pandemic. Weiss said there are support groups for people experiencing loneliness that can be helpful with getting through the holiday season.

"It’s that loss of connection what makes this traumatic," Weiss said. "The belief that you are alone in this situation."