Children's Museum of Memphis launches child-centered mental health series

The Mental Health Minute series teaches parents how to develop mental health skills with their children in just one minute

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Children’s Museum of Memphis is helping parents and guardians teach their childrent to develop mental health skills with the launch of Mental Health Minute, a weekly one minute video series.

CMOM is a nonprofit organization that focuses on children’s development through exhibits and programs designed to support early learning.

Dr. Stewart Burgess, Executive Director of CMOM, is bringing his expertise as a developmental psychologist specializing in early learning to the series.

“Good mental health in children is as important as their psychical health and essential to their development,” said. Dr. Stewart Burgess, Executive Director of Children’s Museum of Memphis. “We can help children now by equipping them with the skills to grapple with life’s harder moments from an early age so that we can set the stage for life-long mental health.”

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Recent data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found 37% of youth have experienced poor mental health since March 2020, due to the pandemic.

Each week, a video focused on providing parents helpful information about mental health in children will be posted to CMOM’s social media channels. A common theme in the Mental Health Minute video series is to build resiliency, an adaptive response to hardship, in children.