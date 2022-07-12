x
Health

Christ Community Health Services to offer immunizations, COVID vaccinations Saturday

The Broad Avenue and Third Street locations will be offering the immunizations and vaccinations Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 8 a.m. to noon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents, listen up. Christ Community Health Services will be offering school immunizations and pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend.

The Broad Avenue and Third Street locations will be offering the immunizations and vaccinations Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 8 a.m. to noon. Anyone interested should make an appointment by texting 901-842-2335 with the preferred location.

There will be giveaways and activities for families at both locations, as well as more community resources.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

