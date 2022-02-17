Memphis program aims to teach healthy cooking techniques, satisfying recipes

Church Health is offering a free four-week cooking series to people as young as 16.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Learning how to cook is a skill that will serve you for the rest of your life, so Church Health is offering classes to people as young as 16.

The free four-week series is designed to teach you healthy cooking techniques and recipes by focusing on Mediterranean diet principles.

ABC24 photojournalist Ian Ripple gave us an inside look at how the program works.

For more information on virtual, self-guided and in-person classes in both English and Spanish, click here.

The next series of classes begins as early as March 1.