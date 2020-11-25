City Court Clerk is closing his office and the Debt Recovery Center for a few days

City Court Clerk Myron Lowery is keenly aware of the need to guard the health and welfare of citizens and employees.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The City Court Clerk's office continues to make every effort to provide quality customer service.

City Court Clerk Myron Lowery also is keenly aware of the need to guard the health and welfare of citizens and employees. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, Clerk Lowery will close the City Court Clerk’s Main Office and Debt Recovery Center located at 201 Poplar, Rooms LL-80 and 1-11A respectively on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The office will resume normal operations Monday, November 30, 2020. However, three precinct locations will still be operating regular hours.

Fortunately, citizens will still have many options to address outstanding concerns. Customers can still do the following:

Pay in person: People will be able to pay in person from (9:30 AM – 5:00 PM) at the following locations:

Appling Farms Station – 6850 Appling Farms Parkway

Austin Peay Station – 3430 Austin Peay Highway

East Raines Station – 791 E. Raines Road

Pay by mail: Make check or money order payable to: City of Memphis Mail to City Court Clerk, 201 Poplar Ave, Room LL-80, Memphis, TN 38103

Pay by phone: Call 901-636-7200 and follow automated prompts

Pay by web: Go to www.epayments.memphistn.gov select Pay You Traffic Fines. Enter your Driver’s license number, last name, ticket number and vehicle tag number, then search