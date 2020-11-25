City Court Clerk is closing his office and the Debt Recovery Center for a few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The City Court Clerk's office continues to make every effort to provide quality customer service.
City Court Clerk Myron Lowery also is keenly aware of the need to guard the health and welfare of citizens and employees. Therefore, out of an abundance of caution, Clerk Lowery will close the City Court Clerk’s Main Office and Debt Recovery Center located at 201 Poplar, Rooms LL-80 and 1-11A respectively on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. The office will resume normal operations Monday, November 30, 2020. However, three precinct locations will still be operating regular hours.
Fortunately, citizens will still have many options to address outstanding concerns. Customers can still do the following:
Pay in person: People will be able to pay in person from (9:30 AM – 5:00 PM) at the following locations:
- Appling Farms Station – 6850 Appling Farms Parkway
- Austin Peay Station – 3430 Austin Peay Highway
- East Raines Station – 791 E. Raines Road
Pay by mail: Make check or money order payable to: City of Memphis Mail to City Court Clerk, 201 Poplar Ave, Room LL-80, Memphis, TN 38103
Pay by phone: Call 901-636-7200 and follow automated prompts
Pay by web: Go to www.epayments.memphistn.gov select Pay You Traffic Fines. Enter your Driver’s license number, last name, ticket number and vehicle tag number, then search
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please contact Clerk Myron Lowery at 901-828-4810 or 901-671-6397. Alternatively, you could contact Deputy Chief Walter Person at 901-623-1438.