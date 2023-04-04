This new center in Collierville aims to help people through their grief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grief is an important step in healing, and now people in Collierville have a new place dedicated to that healing.
Baptist Memorial Health care cut the ribbon Tuesday on Dorothy's Cottage, a ‘Good Grief Center.’
The $2.8 million cottage includes three private grief counseling rooms, two support group rooms, a large seminar room, and an outdoor gathering space.
ABC24 spoke to one woman who was helped by the Baptist Grief Services as a child, and now returns as a volunteer.
"It helped me because I realized I wasn't alone and that all of the feelings of grief are okay to have. It’s okay to be mad or sad or even to be laughing while you’re grieving,” said Danielle Ashmore Matheny.
Dorothy's Cottage will host an open house for the community on April 15, 2023, and will begin offering virtual and in-person grief counseling and support group sessions on April 17th.