Methodist LeBonheur is receiving a grant for its minority health

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Congressman Steve Cohen (TN-09) announced Tuesday that Methodist Le Bonheur Community Outreach will receive a $386,406 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health for its minority health community program.

“I’m pleased to announce this important community funding, which goes to the dedicated people at Methodist Le Bonheur and their work to improve access to health care in Memphis. This is an important investment in our community.”