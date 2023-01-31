"It could've been me" | How to cope with 'linked fate' following the death of Tyre Nichols

“It just wasn't a space that I needed to be in to say that I need to physically watch it to understand the magnitude of what it does,” said Jamil Matthews.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The murder of Tyre Nichols has resurfaced many emotions in our community, particularly within our Black community.

ABC24 took a look at the concept of 'linked fate' and how people identify with Nichols.

Linked fate is the idea of members of an ethnic group or background identifying with one another. Many scholars have linked it to intergenerational trauma, a form of PTSD.

The video of Tyre Nichols’ death has triggered that trauma for many of us.

“When I see the blue flashing lights... that anxiety just automatically happens,” said Lauren Hudson of Anchored in Healing Counseling and Coaching. “The first thing I'm doing is I'm calling my husband. I want someone to be witness to what's going on.”

It is a feeling Hudson has experienced, as well as her colleague, Jamil Matthews, just as recently as within the last few weeks.

“I had my daughter in the car. And we had to kind of go into our, our steps,” said Matthews of Anchored in Healing Counseling and Coaching. “She mainly pulled out my my items from our glove box, put them on the top on the dash, so that when the officer comes up to the car, like it's no sudden movements.”

Both Hudson and Matthews said it is a response to PTSD within the Black community. The death of Nichols brought it all back.

“I chose not to watch the video,” said Hudson.

“It just wasn't a space that I needed to be in to say that I need to physically watch it to understand the magnitude of what it does,” said Matthews.

The killing of Nichols has sparked what many scholars call linked fate, in which we identify with the victim.

“Being linked just in general, racially in common, just understanding that it could be you, it could be any of us that gets stopped and pulled over whether that be male or female,” said Hudson.

It is a step that goes beyond having empathy.

“Not only am I walking in those shoes, but I can almost see myself in that situation, I can see my brother, I can see my cousin, I can see my child,” said Mathews.

“He was calling out for his mom. And that just will tear any mother to pieces,” said Hudson.

While Nichols’ death brings forth a number of feelings and responses, the counseling Hudson and Matthews provide helps you cope.