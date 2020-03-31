x
1 out of 3 Memphis workers could lose their job due to coronavirus pandemic

Study ranks Memphis 4th on list of top ten cities whose workers are most vulnerable to losing their jobs because of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

In Monday's Ransom Note: our vulnerable workers.

You may not yet personally know someone who's sick with COVID-19, but chances are you do know someone who's lost their job because of it. It's a stark reality using U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by smartasset.com.

This map shows the top ten cities whose workers are most vulnerable to losing their jobs because of coronavirus. Memphis ranked number four, which is pretty stunning considering 4 out of the top 5 are all in the Las Vegas area. Las Vegas survives on tourism, so no one's that surprised, but why is Memphis so high?

We have three times as many workers employed by the transportation and warehousing industries as the average city. Throw in a relatively high number of administrative jobs, hospitality, and food service and that's why almost one out of three people, more than 93,000 of us, are at risk of becoming unemployed.

Smartasset.com says we prepare by boosting our emergency savings and sticking to a budget which cuts back on things we don't need. Be prepared, not scared.

